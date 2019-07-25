Any Volunteers? Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About His Desire to Become a Dad

Jake Gyllenhaal is dreaming of a day filled with diapers and pacifiers.

While sitting down with TODAY's Willie Geist to discuss his Broadway play Sea Wall / A Life, the actor got candid about having a family in the future. "I do hope to be a father one day," the actor mused.

Perhaps the baby bug hit while performing onstage.

"It's a show about faith and family and the mess and comedy of life," Gyllenhaal explained in a teaser. "It's about, really actually about two fathers and about, for my character, someone who is just about to become a father. Also, he goes back into his own relationship with his own father and the passing of his father and how that makes him feel becoming a father."

As much as he looks ahead, Gyllenhaal also speaks candidly about the past in his upcoming interview, which will air on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. Especially when it comes to his 2005 groundbreaking role in Brokeback Mountain.