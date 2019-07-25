Netflix Puts the Spotlight on a Secretive and Powerful Religious Political Group With The Family

Even if you're a regular news watcher, you might not have heard of The Fellowship. Netflix's The Family aims to change that.

Each February, guests from around the world gather for a blessing organized by the subjects of The Family. Those guests have included every US president since Dwight Eisenhower. The new docu-series gives a firsthand look into The Fellowship, the organization behind the National Prayer Breakfast, that's long been shrouded in secrecy.

Directed by Jesse Moss and executive produced by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, the five-part series looks at the tactics used by the organization to exert influence around the globe.