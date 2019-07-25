OITNB's Taryn Manning Shares Post About "Crying for Help"

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 9:16 AM

Taryn Manning, Instagram

Instagram / Taryn Manning

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manninghas drawn concerns from fans over her latest Instagram post about "crying for help," in which she signals she feels "alone" and "terrorized by cyber criminals."

The 40-year-old actress notes, however, that she is "not suicidal." Manning's rep had no immediate comment on the post.

The actress, who plays inmate Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett on the Netflix series, shared a photo of herself backstage with her cast mates and began her post on Thursday by saying she will not be attending the red carpet premiere of Orange Is the New Black' seventh and final season in New York City that afternoon.

"I love you all so much. Have a great premier tonight," she wrote. "I love this photo. I miss you all so much ❤️ I wish I could be there. Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen. No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralyzed and never leave in fear."

Taryn Manning Receives Emotional Message From Late Father

"I tried to tell everyone," she continued. "No one cared. Love you #oitnb @oitnb @netflix @lionsgate My heart is broken but I am forever in debt to you for this beautiful show. I love you @ijnej @ttobie @lvinnecour @nerikyle #terrorized #runiedlife This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns. This is for you too so you don't feel so alone. It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too."

She added, "This is for my 'team' of agents, managers and lawyers who didn't do anything to help me. I forgive you though...I hope you're happy, you know who you are. And no I am not Suicidal. You wish. I'm crushed and making a point how no one cares when you're down."

Manning's Orange Is the New Black co-star Lori Petty commented, "Hey Love‼️❤️‼️ I'm in Venice Beach if U on the Westside‼️❤️‼️ I always love you,"

Manning did not elaborate on her personal turmoil. Last week, she posted a car selfie with the caption, "I forgot how to post things. Been in a cave scared of monsters. Turns out it is ok."

She appeared to be in better spirits days later, sharing another selfie showcasing her hairstyle and writing, "Surfs up! Look at them waves!"

Manning has made sporadic celebrity appearances in recent years and attended a large Orange Is the New Black premiere in New York City in 2016.

Also that year, she underwent more personal turmoil that made headlines; Her former makeup artist filed to obtain a restraining order against her for multiple alleged fights. The actress' legal team denied the accusations and the order was eventually dismissed.

In previous years, Manning dealt with a stalker. In 2015, the female fan was sentenced to 45 days in jail for continuing to contact the actress despite a restraining order.

