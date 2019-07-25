Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Real About Aging and Not Being "F--kable"

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about aging and self-love.

The Oscar winner speaks candidly about getting wrinkles, getting closer to menopause and much more in the premiere episode of goop's new podcast, The Beauty Closet. On the episode, Paltrow, who is the founder and CEO of goop, talks to hosts Jean Godfrey-June and Megan O'Neill about how she's been portrayed in the media over the years and what it's like to age in the public eye.

"I've always felt so funny about my looks," Paltrow admits on the podcast. "I think that it's very rare to think that you're a beautiful person, and so, I feel like every other woman, like I don't see that when I look in the mirror."