Alex Rodriguez Treats Jennifer Lopez to a $140,000 Porsche for Her Birthday

It's a party, it's a party!

It's officially Jennifer Lopez's birthday today and she's celebrating with a bang. The Hustlers star, who turns 50-years-old today, is having a larger-than-life bash "at a private home on Star Island that belonged to Gloria Estefan," a source told E! News.

The source added that the Bronx native's fun festivities are "taking place in the backyard overlooking the water."

"There are multiple tents and the decor is modern with a lot of white and gold. There are big gold balls being strung across the yard and a large gold bar," the insider dished. "There's lounge furniture and sofas also being set up on the lawn."

Along with her lavish party, J.Lo is already enjoying one of her extravagant birthday gifts from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The 43-year-old sports commentator dropped $140,000 on a Porsche for his leading lady.

"A-Rod gave J.Lo a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible for her birthday," a second insider shared with E! News.