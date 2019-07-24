Why It's ''Inevitable'' Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Will Get Back Together

It's not all bad news for fans of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

A source is shedding light on the reason behind the couple's surprising breakup. "Their relationship has always been up and down," the insider explains. "They split this time after an argument while on their break from filming. Cole decided to end the relationship."

However, the source tells E! News that their reconciliation is "inevitable," especially considering they play a couple on Riverdale. "Now that filming is happening again, it is very likely they will mend the relationship and get back together. They spend A LOT of time together on set," the source shares.

The insider adds, "They have a lot of chemistry and it's hard for them to deny that they truly care about each other."

At the moment, the A-listers are still broken up, but the source says they are already "on better terms and are talking about the future." 

Unsurprisingly, the entire Riverdale cast is "rooting for Cole and Lili," says the source. After all, the CW show is what brought the Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones stars together.

Nonetheless, the actors are trying not to make a bigger deal out of the split than it needs to be. The source explains, "The cast all try and make light of the situation with jokes on set. It is a very close-knit family and so they try and brush their issues under the rug because they have to spend a lot of time together."

But if the pair doesn't get back together as expected, there will be no hard feelings or taking sides. "No matter what the outcome is, they will all still be friends," the source insists.

