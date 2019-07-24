Can Watchmen and His Dark Materials Fill the Game of Thrones Void?

HBO is gearing up to give us two new epic series based on beloved books, now that Game of Thrones has said goodbye.

Watchmen and His Dark Materials are debuting this fall on the network, two very different but equally ambitious fantasy/sci-fi series. Watchmen is a story set in the world of Alan Moore's comic books, though years after the events that actually take place in the comics, where masked vigilantes have been outlawed and police have to go undercover out of fear of attack by a terrorist group, and Dr. Manhattan is living on Mars. Regina King stars as Angela, a Tulsa detective.

His Dark Materials is an adaptation of Philip Pullman's three-book series about a young girl (Dafne Keen) from another world who uncovers a child kidnapping conspiracy, which stars Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.