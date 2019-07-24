Beyoncé Reveals Her Exact Weight Prior to Strict Coachella Diet

Netflix
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 2:46 PM
Beyoncé is sharing her health and fitness journey with the world.
The superstar singer took to YouTube on Wednesday to post a new video, entitled "22 Days Nutrition." In the video, which documents Bey's regimen ahead of her 2018 Coachella performance, we see the Grammy winner open up about the start of her journey.
"Good morning, it's 5 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella," Bey says as she steps on the scale. "Every woman's nightmare...this is my weight, 175. Long way to go."
To prepare for the epic performance, Bey teamed up with her pal and trainer, Marco Borges, who is also an exercise physiologist and New York Times Best Selling author. Marco is the creator of 22 Days Nutrition, which focuses on forming healthy eating habits with a plant-based diet.
It's noted in the video that Bey actually followed the 22 Days program for 44 days in order to "meet her goals" for Coachella.
"I'm back on the stage after giving birth to twins," Bey, who welcomed twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in June 2017, says in the YouTube video. "I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine."
The 37-year-old singer recently teamed up with Marco to launch the 22 Days Nutrition Meal Planner, inspiring her fans to educate themselves on nutrition and healthy eating.
"It's time to work, so I have to get in that zone, it's like a different headspace," Bey shares in the video. "Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable."
Take a look at the video above to learn more about Bey's health and fitness journey!
