Brand New
Sunday 9e|7p

Khloe Kardashian Praises "Strong" Revenge Body Participant Who Lost Her Newborn Child

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Khloe Kardashian knows a strong spirit when she sees one.

"So, you know how you can know that you need to move on from a relationship but you kind of let it linger on? That's been me and food," Kay Richae tells the host in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. And while the bright-eyed new participant admits the "love affair" began during childhood, she also explains why right now feels like high time for a break up.

When her infant son passed away soon after his birth, Kay Richae's life took a trying turn. As the now-single mom of one (she'd given birth to a daughter several years earlier) relays to Khloe in the new clip, the loss—devastating as it was all on its own—quickly led to the conclusion of her marriage.

"My ex husband…not only did he not support me but he was against me. He blamed me," she remembers. "Two weeks after we lost our baby, he wanted a divorce."

Watch

Are You Ready to Get Down This Sunday on Revenge Body?

"Oh my god. Like you don't have enough going on," says Khloe, before going on to commend her courage and lightness in the face of unimaginable heartache.

"You are so strong," she tells Kay Richae, adding that "people would probably never imagine" what she's been through, especially given how "joyful and radiant" she continues to be. And while the new Revenge Body trainee does admit things were "hard," she's also proud to say she's managed "to create an amazing life" for herself and her daughter.

"Girl, and I was eating my ass off during the process!" she laughs.

Understandable, to say the least. Who else can't wait to see this transformation?

Learn more about Kay Richae and her story in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Diet And Fitness , , Death , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Donald Glover, Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino Gives Inspirational Speech at Concert: "You Can't Hold onto S--t"

Lil Nas X, RM of BTS

Lil Nas X and BTS' RM Just Gifted Us With an Unforgettable "Old Town Road" Remix

Scott Disick, Flip It Like Disick

LOL! Watch "Mr. Scott" Disick Teach House-Flipping 101 to a Class of Elementary School Kids

Laina Morris

"Overly Attached Girlfriend" Laina Morris Breaks Up With YouTube in Video on Mental Health

Jake Gyllenhaal

Any Volunteers? Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About His Desire to Become a Dad

The Family

Netflix Puts the Spotlight on a Secretive and Powerful Religious Political Group With The Family

Taryn Manning, Instagram

OITNB's Taryn Manning Shares Post About "Crying for Help"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.