Brand New
Sunday 9e|7p

See Ex-Gang Member Javier Learn What It Takes to Professionally Fight on Revenge Body

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Javier is in a fight for his life.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the new participant meets with trainer and Gloveworx founder Leyon Azubuike in a boxing ring.

"Have you fought before?" a Gloveworx employee asks the contestant while preparing him for the ring.

"I've fought, but not boxed," Javier admits.

As Javier is a former gang member, he confidently enters the ring to face off against Azubuike. However, it doesn't take long for the California resident to learn that professional boxing is much harder than street fighting.

"Any time I go into a fight, even as out of shape as I am, I always think I'm gonna win," Javier shares in a voice over. "But, he comes out ferocious."

In fact, Leyon has no intention to lessen his ferocity as he's ready to whip Javier into shape.

Watch

Eddie Gains Lbs. & Closure: Revenge Body Recap (S3, Ep3)

"That's how it's going to be. That's how it's going to be every day," Jennifer Aniston's celebrity trainer exclaims to an exhausted Javier.

Not only does Azubuike promise to push Javier, but he also vows to not let his new client quit on his wellness journey. "My name is Leyon and I'm not gonna let you quit on yourself. You're not gonna quit on me," the fitness expert continues. "I don't stand for that, right?"

And, clearly, Leyon says what he means as he has "fighter" Javier get back in the ring. Still, the 291 pound participant is ready for Azubuike's guidance as he has a family to take care of.

See Javier and Leyon's first training session in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Diet And Fitness , Fitness , , Family , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

It's The Bachelorette Finale and Hannah Brown Is As Concerned, Confused and Conflicted As Ever

Kirsten Corley, Kensli Bennett, Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper's Postmates Bill Will Make You Feel Better About Your Spending

Heidi Montag, Heidi Pratt, The Hills: New Beginnings

Heidi Montag Teases More Drama to Come on The Hills, If That’s Even Possible

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau's Response to Jake Paul Engagement Haters Is Surprisingly Inspirational

Taylor Swift, Commercial

Watch Taylor Swift Shake Off Her Bad Bartending Skills in Hilarious New Commercial

Spice World, Spice Girls

Stop Right Now: Victoria Beckham May Very Well Be Reuniting with the Spice Girls

Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Stranger Things Season 3 premiere

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink Need to Be Cast in Frozen ASAP

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.