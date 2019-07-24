Louis Tomlinson Slams "Bulls--t" Report About Why One Direction Split

Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter on Wednesday to set the record straight on a certain report about One Direction's split.

On Tuesday, Mirror Online published an article with the headline "Drugs, Meltdowns and 'Gay Sex' Rumors—How 'Rivalry and Hatred' Tore One Direction Apart." In the piece, the author wrote about the group's rise to fame and alleged there were a number of factors that led the singers to break up. The writer made claims about partying and smoking habits, as well as about reactions to Zayn Malik's departure. In addition, the author wrote there was a theory "that the 'Larry Stylinson' fan fiction depicting" Tomlison and Harry Styles as "lovers had pushed them apart."

However, Tomlinson quickly shot down the report—tweeting that it wasn't true.

"Biggest load of bulls--t I've seen in a while," he wrote on the social network. "Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror. Couldn't be further from the truth."