Louis Tomlinson Slams "Bulls--t" Report About Why One Direction Split

Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 1:27 PM

Louis Tomlinson

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter on Wednesday to set the record straight on a certain report about One Direction's split.

On Tuesday, Mirror Online published an article with the headline "Drugs, Meltdowns and 'Gay Sex' Rumors—How 'Rivalry and Hatred' Tore One Direction Apart." In the piece, the author wrote about the group's rise to fame and alleged there were a number of factors that led the singers to break up. The writer made claims about partying and smoking habits, as well as about reactions to Zayn Malik's departure. In addition, the author wrote there was a theory "that the 'Larry Stylinson' fan fiction depicting" Tomlison and Harry Styles as "lovers had pushed them apart."

However, Tomlinson quickly shot down the report—tweeting that it wasn't true. 

"Biggest load of bulls--t I've seen in a while," he wrote on the social network. "Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror. Couldn't be further from the truth."

This wasn't the first time Tomlinson had slammed these types of rumors, especially those about a relationship with Styles. In fact, he's denounced them on several occasions, including in 2012 when he tweeted that "Larry is the biggest load of bulls--t I've ever heard." He also took to Twitter after HBO's show Euphoria aired a sexually explicit animated scene about the two stars, noting that he "was not contacted nor did I approve it."

The article was published on the boy band's nine-year anniversary. While it's been years since the group announced the "hiatus", Tomlinson made sure to thank the fans for their love and support. 

"So many incredible memories," he tweeted. "Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection."

