Jason Statham and Idris Elba Can't Stop Raving About Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Muscles

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 12:34 PM

Totally in awe of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's muscles? Don't worry, you are not alone.

Before moviegoers get to experience Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on the big screen, a few co-stars can't help but gush about one actor's physical skills.

"I'm really impressed with [Dwayne's] fitness regime, how he looks after his body. He definitely inspired me," Idris Elba shared with E! News before the film's release. "I'm not a gym person. I like training for fighting and stuff but what he does is very specific and he looks after every muscle group he has. It's incredible."

As for Jason Statham, he warns admirers that you won't be seeing him shirtless in this movie. Dwayne, however, may not be able to say the same thing.

"This is one of the very few movies where I don't take my shirt off in," he shared. "Dwayne looks incredible."

Hobbs & Shaw tells the story of a dynamic duo who form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.

While Jason and Dwayne have been part of the Fast & Furious franchise for quite some time, this film introduces Idris to the crew.

"I really enjoyed it. I think the director is amazing," he shared when talking about his experience. "I think Dwayne and Jason are kick-ass in the movie. They've very funny and I hope my little contribution works."

As for Jason, he can't say enough good things about the newest cast member who quickly proved to be a pro.

"Idris is one of the most intense actors in terms of the quality that he brings. Not only did we need that, we needed someone with an incredible physicality that is authentic and I think the authentic background that Idris has in fight game gives credence to these moments," he shared. "He's so good!"

Don't take their word for it. See Hobbs & Shaw for yourself when it hits theatres everywhere on August 2.

(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)

