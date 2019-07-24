Vanderpump Rules' Billie Lee Accuses Coworkers of Bullying and Quits SUR

Billie Lee is saying goodbye to SUR.

In a blog post titled "Two Weeks Notice," the Vanderpump Rules star revealed she was stepping away from Lisa Vanderpump's popular West Hollywood restaurant and, therefore, the show.

As for her reasoning behind the departure, Billie claimed she was bullied by some of her coworkers over being a transgender woman.

"During my time at SUR, I met some of the most wonderful people, a few in particular that I now call family," she wrote on her personal website. "They saw me in a way I never saw myself – they saw beauty, light and love. They saw a powerful activist who was unstoppable. These beautiful souls put a mirror in front of me, they showed me how far I've come and how far I can go. But with good always comes evil."

In her post, the activist claimed some of her coworkers were "threatened by my differences" and were "going out of their way to exclude me." She also alleged that one employee, who was not named in the post, demanded that she be fired from the show "because he didn't feel comfortable working with me."

"His exact words were ‘I'm not gonna [lose] all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tiptoe around her because she's trans?'" she wrote on her blog. "Like most men during the #MeToo movement he was so afraid of saying the wrong thing that he just wanted me gone."