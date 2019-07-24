Brie Bella Recalls Depression and Identity Struggle After Giving Birth

For anyone reading, Brie Bella has a message: when you're struggling, reach out to someone. After all, she's been there.

During a new motherhood-focused episode of her Bellas podcast with sister Nikki Bella, the wrestling pro opened up about how having her daughter, now-2-year-old Birdie Joe Danielson, affected her.

Joined by fellow moms Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Jenna Parris, Brie recalled the identity struggle she endured after her first child arrived in May 2017. "I was a professional wrestler before Birdie," she said. "We had a really big career. The hardest thing for me was kind of when Birdie was born was kind of being like, 'Ok, I'm a mom now,' but I didn't want to lose the old Brie and I really did lose my identity."