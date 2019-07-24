Rachel Bilson Gets Candid About Dating As a Single Mom

Rachel Bilson may be looking for a new love but, first and foremost, her heart will always belong to her daughter.

While chatting with Bachelor alum Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast, The O.C. alum opened up about dating as a single mom. (She shares daughter Briar Rose Christensen, 4, with actor ex Hayden Christensen.)

"I was talking to this guys a few months back, anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her," she confessed. "It was a red flag because anyone that you're going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid."

Indeed, the 37-year-old is quick to bring up her daughter to potential suitors, even if she's just getting to know them.

"I always put it out there," the actress continued. "She's my world and I talk about her all the time. How f--kid up would it be if I hid that?…If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid."