Rihanna Discovered Her Mini Doppelgänger and She'll Make You Do a Double Take

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 7:21 PM
Either Rihanna is aging in reverse or she's been hiding her daughter from the world, because there's simply no other explanation for this doppelgänger.
The singer had Instagram doing a collective double take when she shared a photo of a little girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to her.
"almost drop my phone. how?" Rih-Rih captioned the snapshot. Our thoughts exactly.
Snoop Dogg was quick to question whether or not Rihanna is secretly the child's mom, while stars like Priyanka Chopra and Uzo Aduba were left speechless. "Legit WOW," the Orange Is the New Black star commented, while Priyanka simply wrote, "Wow?!"
It's unclear how Rihanna first came across her mini-me, but she tagged her mom, who has quickly amassed quite the following thanks to the A-lister's shout out.
So when the time comes for a Rihanna biopic, this adorable youngster has our vote for the role of a lifetime.
Check out more stars and their look-alikes in our gallery below!
Double take alert! Houston-based bodybuilder Janice Garay is without a doubt the pop star's secret twin.
Dutch model Iza Ijzerman is described as the 22-year-old catwalk queen's "curvy" twin. There's no denying both beauties share similar features, including their their perfectly plump pouts, light blue eyes and button noses.
Paramount Pictures/Studio One Photography
Twitter went absolutely nuts over this high school student's senior portrait, which resembles McAdam's Regina George character in Mean Girls. "I'm surprised because I still don't really see the resemblance but I guess it resonated with a lot of people," April told E! News. "It's kind of amusing actually."
Instagram sensation Jacky Vasquez told E! News of the constant comparisons to the "Side to Side" songstress, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her as a sister. She's so beautiful, so it kinda boosts my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"
Twitter/Getty Images
After a Reddit user posted a photo of his 72-year-old grandmother Geraldine Dodd at age 22, it caught the attention of her modern-day doppelganger ScarJo. The duo ultimately attended the Rough Night premiere together, and in the actress's words, got "kind of trashed!"
Getty Images
The Oscar-winning actor has a Swedish twin! Not really, but Swedish man Konrad Annerud could definitely pass for a 20-something-year-old Leo.
Instagram; Getty Images
When she's not in costume, Kansas-based cosplayer April Gloria bears an uncanny resemblance to the internationally famous pop star.
Getty Images; Courtesy Zoe Walton
A 2-year-old toddler named Isla went viral for her uncanny resemblance to the "Shape of You" songwriter. Ed himself responded, saying on ITV's Good Morning Britain, "She's not mine! It's mad the kind of things that go viral."
20th Television
The Family Feud host came face-to-face with his "better looking" twin named Olden, a full-time pastor who said he constantly gets asked if he's Harvey.
Instagram, Jemal Countess/Getty Images
The A-list movie star has a possible film stand-in thanks to Scottish woman Chelsea Marr, whose striking facial features caught the attention of many Jolie fans in 2015.
