TV Scoop Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Twist, Worst Twist, and Best Musical Moment

by TV Scoop Team | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 12:00 PM

Another day, another poll, and this one's a fun one. 

It's time to vote for best twist, worst twist, and best musical moment of the past year of TV, and the best part of it all is that sometimes, the best twists are also the worst twists, and there are several plot developments that appear in both categories. Was Clary's Shadowhunters ending the worst or the best twist? It's up to you to decide!

You can now vote in the three categories below, plus Best Fandom, Best Cast on Social Media, Best Comedy, Best Dramafour acting categories, and Best Couple, Sexiest Moment, and Best Reality and Talk Shows.   

Tomorrow, you can vote for fights and villains, and you can keep up with all the upcoming categories and current polls here

As always, you can vote as many times as you want. 

TV Scoop Awards 2019: Twists
Vote for the best twist:
2.7%
1.5%
13.5%
1.3%
36.0%
34.9%
3.3%
1.3%
3.5%
1.9%
Vote for the worst twist:
21.9%
0.8%
51.4%
2.5%
4.2%
13.2%
5.3%
0.6%
Vote for the best musical moment:
4.9%
3.5%
82.5%
1.5%
4.6%
2.9%

All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2 at 5 p.m. PT. 

Have fun and we'll see you tomorrow!

