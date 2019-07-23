Here's Why Brad Pitt Isn't Joining Instagram Anytime Soon

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

If there's one thing missing on Instagram, it may just be Mr. Brad Pitt.

Scroll through the social media site and you'll quickly discover that his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning are frequent users.

But as the A-list actor celebrates his new film, the thought of creating an account isn't at the top of his to-do list.

"Never gonna happen," he told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the film's premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theater. "Well, I never say never. Life's pretty good without it. I don't see the point."

In his defense, life really is pretty darn good for the 55-year-old actor who has maintained his spot as one of Hollywood's most beloved actors. When asked to share his one tip for surviving the famous town, Brad had a candid answer.

Watch

What's Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood About?

"I don't know if I can do it in one," he joked. "You gotta keep on plugging. But it's all going to be alright."

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

For now, it's all about celebrating his new film called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie tells the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double who strive to achieve success during the final years of Hollywood's golden age.

When asked what it was like to be part of Quentin Tarantino's latest project, Brad couldn't help but praise the director.

"He's got such a love for filmmaking," the actor shared. "He keeps it real, great vibe on set, people are happy to be there. It's a real pleasure."

Watch the movie magic unfold when Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theatres everywhere on Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Instagram , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

What Leonardo DiCaprio Learned About Brad Pitt From Filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Margot Robbie Reveals ''Personal Connection'' She Felt to Sharon Tate on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tyra Banks Explains Years-Long Feud With Naomi Campbell

Kim Kardashian's Photographer Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Mother's Day 2019

Khloe Kardashian Teases True Thompson Is ''Coming'' for Kendall Jenner's Modeling Career in Adorable Photo

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Adorably Learns Her ABCs & 123s

Taylor Swift, Amazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert

Taylor Swift Drops New Song "The Archer"—Listen Now!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.