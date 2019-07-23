Whitney Port Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Two Weeks Ago

Whitney Port is sharing a very personal story with her fans.

On Tuesday, the Hills: New Beginnings star revealed that she suffered a miscarriage two weeks ago. In a message posted on her Instagram, Whitney wrote, "The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme...from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief."

"My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being," the 34-year-old continued. "I'm currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey."