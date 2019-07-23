Wendy Williams, College Admissions Scandal Getting the Lifetime Movie Treatment

Think you know the story of Wendy Williams? Think again.

Williams will executive produce a biopic about her life for Lifetime. The movie is said to reveal the highs and lows she's experienced through the years, from her time dishing celebrity news to becoming it.

"The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy's journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive," Lifetime said in a release.