Where Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Relationship Went Wrong

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are going to have to take the acting up a notch this season.

The Riverdale pair, who play onscreen couple Betty and Jughead, have ended their real-life relationship after two years—and as it turns out, it's been over since before the cast appeared at Comic-Con on Sunday.

Now, of course, a photo that Lili posted of herself sitting between Cole and KJ Apa in which she's giving Cole a nice view of the back of her head—captioned "Please don't put me between these two ever again"—takes on a whole new meaning. A joke...but with a hint of spice.

Otherwise, Reinhart and Sprouse sat next to each other with seeming ease—after a "very messy breakup" they're "currently on much better terms" now than they were at the beginning of the summer, a source tells E! News—during the show's panel in cavernous Hall H. But according to Us Weekly, which first reported the split, they kept their distance during Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party on Saturday night (the same party where romance seemed to blossom between Apa and Britt Robertson).

It was the same story at a Warner Bros. mixer on Friday, where we hear that Reinhart hung out mostly with Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, while Sprouse stuck close to Apa.