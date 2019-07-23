Janelle Monáe Joins Homecoming Season 2, Replacing Julia Roberts as Lead

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Janelle Monae

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Oscar winner out, music superstar in. Janelle Monáe will lead the cast of Homecoming season two, replacing Julia Roberts on the Amazon drama, E! News has confirmed.

Monáe will play a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, but she has no memory of how she got there…or who she is. Amazon will announce additional information about the new season at a later date.

The first season of Homecoming, which was based on the podcast of the same name, followed Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman, a woman who worked at Homecoming, a facility that claimed to help soldiers transition to civilian life. Only it wasn't doing that. The facility was experimenting on the veterans, taking away their traumatic memories so they could return to service.

Watch

Diane Kruger & Janelle Monae Talk Welcome to Marwen

Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky, Sissy Spacek, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Jeremy White also starred in the first season opposite Roberts.

Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail is back as executive producer. Roberts will also return as executive producer. Chad Hamilton, Eli Horowitz, Micha Bloomberg, Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber round out the executive producing team.

While primarily known as a Gammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Monáe has quite an extensive acting resume. In addition to the upcoming Harriet, Lady and the Tramp and The Glorias: A Life on the Road, Monáe's acting credits include Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Welcome to Marwen. Monáe is also active off screen with the Fem the Future initiative and also serves as a co-chair of When We All Vote.

No premiere date for Homecoming season two has been announced.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Janelle Monáe , Julia Roberts , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams, College Admissions Scandal Getting the Lifetime Movie Treatment

Harley Quinn, Kaley Cuoco

Why DC Universe's Raunchy Harley Quinn Was Kaley Cuoco's Next Move After The Big Bang Theory

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell on the Big Veronica Mars Shocker: The Show Isn't Interesting Without a Struggle

Spoiler Alert: Kristen Bell Talks "Veronica Mars" Twist

Orange Is the New Black

Go Behind the Scenes of Orange Is the New Black's Final Season and Try Not to Cry

Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

Tyler Cameron Defends Luke Parker After The Bachelorette: Men Tell All

The Bachelorette, Men Tell All, Season 15

Could Mike Johnson Be the Next Bachelor?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.