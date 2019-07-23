Kristen Bell on the Big Veronica Mars Shocker: The Show Isn't Interesting Without a Struggle

This isn't the Veronica Mars you remember. And yet, it is.

The Kristen Bell-fronted series is back alive once again, this time on Hulu, with an eight-episode fourth season. Veronica is living in Neptune, working as a private eye and, well, being an adult.

"She has a very, very healthy sex life, as every young woman should, should they choose…It makes me really happy that there's no stagnancy in the show. From the moment you see the first episode, you realize, ‘Oh, this world has changed.' What happened was any rose-colored glasses you thought you were wearing during the first three seasons of the show were taken off," Bell told Erin Lim at Comic Con in San Diego.

Warning, spoilers follow.