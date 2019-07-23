Man Searching for Taylor Swift Arrested Near Her Home With Bat, Crowbar

A man hoping for a "visit" with Taylor Swift was arrested near her home in Rhode Island over the weekend.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey confirms to E! News that David Liddle was taken into custody on Friday, July 19, after receiving a call about a suspicious man in the area. According to the Westerly Sun, police arrived to the Watch Hill Boat Yard and Liddle attempted to walk away from them. After catching up, police conducted a search of Liddle's backpack, which had an aluminum baseball bat sticking out of it.

That's when police discovered lock picks, a crowbar and screwdrivers, as well as other tools in the backpack. Liddle was booked under possession of burglar tools and weapons other than firearms.