Lululemon x Barry's Collaboration Will Have You Running to the Gym in Style

Who's ready to work out in style?

With summer at its peak, this is the perfect time to ace that fitness routine – or begin one that you planned on starting a year ago.

Regardless, we love activewear especially from Lululemon and the athletic retailer just teamed up with Barry's Bootcamp, a popular workout experience, for a summer collection filled with amazing pieces.

The versatile line entitled "Stronger As One" features pieces for men and women and includes everything from duffel bags to mesh sports bras.

Clothing and accessories in the collaboration were all designed to look great on the streets but also allow extra ventilation to keep your body cool while you sweat.

Take a look below at some of our favorites from the new collection.