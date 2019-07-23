Tyler Cameron Defends Luke Parker After The Bachelorette: Men Tell All

Tyler Cameron is sticking up for his fellow Bachelorette contestant Luke Parker.

After watching Parker take the hot seat on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, Cameron headed to Twitter to defend the controversial contestant.

"I can't help but have respect for anybody who goes on this show and puts themselves out there," he wrote in a note shared on the social network. "[You're] immediately placed on the chopping block for the world to come at you. I have made a lot of jokes about Luke, myself, and other cast members on this show. They were meant to be taken light heartedly and not seriously."

He then made it clear he wishes Parker nothing but the best in the future.

"Luke, we may not agree, nor do we have the same beliefs, but I wish you nothing but success and growth in your future and hope you achieve all that you want to achieve in this world," he added. "No one should be condemned forever."

After seeing the tweet, Parker wished Cameron the same good fortune.

"I want nothing but the best for you [too], brother!" he replied. "I appreciate this."