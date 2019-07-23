See Scott Disick Tackle Home Renovation Projects for French Montana, Steve Aoki & More in Flip It Like Disick Supertease

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 10:42 AM
Scott Disick is back! And boy does he mean business.
"I'm flipping luxurious, multi-million dollar homes," exclaims the 36-year-old TV star in this high-stakes supertease video from Flip It Like Disick's inaugural season, premiering Sunday, Aug. 4.
And it appears his famous friends are reaping the benefits. The fast-paced promo takes viewers inside Scott's world, complete with real estate projects worth 16 million dollars (that's just one example) and a stacked team of contractors, designers and entrepreneurs tasked with carrying them out.
"This is the best thing you've ever done," says French Montana mid-way through, conceivably referring to his own home renovation and clearly feeling excited about the result. And he's far from Scott's only recognizable client. After receiving some positive feedback from Kourtney Kardashian—who tells her ex she's "very proud" of his work—the Lord informs Kris Jenner he's taking on Steve Aoki's modern mansion as well.
But finding success in the luxury house-flipping market doesn't come without its share of challenges.
"You can't predict what can go wrong with the house," warns Khloe Kardashian, once Scott explains he "just bought a house" that he thinks "has a lot of potential."
Her comment feels like foreshadowing seconds later, as business aficionado Benny Luciano tells the team they've been "shut down" by a local homeowners' association. And, to make matters even more complicated, contractor Miki Mor threatens to quit the project.
"This place is bad luck," Scott declares, just as Miki starts full-on yelling over him and Benny by the pool in one property's backyard.
Think the Flip It Like Disick team will be able to turn this one around? See what you think after checking out the full teaser video above.
