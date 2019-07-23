Could Mike Johnson Be the Next Bachelor?

There's already a front-runner for The Bachelor: Mike Johnson.

Mike would be the franchise's first black male lead—Rachel Lindsay was the first black star of The Bachelorette—but season 24 is far from set in stone.

"We've debated nonstop," longtime host Chris Harrison told E! News, noting "everything effects the decision" from The Men Tell All to Bachelor in Paradise.

"People have to realize it's a debate," the host said. "We're always going at it. Obviously, Mike's a contender coming out of tonight's show. Everybody loves the guy and so do I. I mean, that million-dollar smile, his maturity, his looks, his charisma and charm, but we have three other guys on the show and we have a bunch of guys going down to Mexico in Paradise. Give us time, the debate will rage on…"