Jessica Alba's Summer Photos of Her Son Hayes Will Melt Your Heart

Summer heat too much to handle? Not for Jessica Alba's son Hayes Alba Warren.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos of her little man enjoying some fun in the sun.

The sweet snapshots showed her 18-month-old baby boy participating in a range of summer activities. From running through the grass and playing in the sprinkler to lounging on the beach and gazing up at the sky, the tiny tot proved he knows how to have a good time. There was also an adorable photo of the little guy rocking a blue chef's hat.

"This kid crushes me," The Honest Company head wrote in the caption.

Of course, the mother-son duo still made time for a few morning snuggles. The Fantastic Four star also shared footage of the pair cuddling with their "coffee" cups via Instagram Stories. Although, there wasn't any brew in the little man's mug.