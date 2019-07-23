Jessica Alba's Summer Photos of Her Son Hayes Will Melt Your Heart

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 6:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessica Alba

Instagram

Summer heat too much to handle? Not for Jessica Alba's son Hayes Alba Warren.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos of her little man enjoying some fun in the sun. 

The sweet snapshots showed her 18-month-old baby boy participating in a range of summer activities. From running through the grass and playing in the sprinkler to lounging on the beach and gazing up at the sky, the tiny tot proved he knows how to have a good time. There was also an adorable photo of the little guy rocking a blue chef's hat.

"This kid crushes me," The Honest Company head wrote in the caption.

Of course, the mother-son duo still made time for a few morning snuggles. The Fantastic Four star also shared footage of the pair cuddling with their "coffee" cups via Instagram Stories. Although, there wasn't any brew in the little man's mug.

Watch

Jessica Alba Reveals Life Changes as a Mom of Three

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their third child on Dec. 31, 2017. They also share two daughters: Honor, 11, and Haven, 7, who love helping their parents take care of their baby brother. Back in October, Alba told E! News Haven loves to cook and will help out with breakfast while Honor assists "around the house" and with Hayes' baths. 

"The girls are just involved in our day-to-day," she said at the time. "And as they grow and mature, they get to do more and more things."

In fact, she credits her "great support system," including her husband and work teams, with helping her balance it all.

"I think it's just surrounding yourself with good people that, you know, are excited about what they're doing day-to-day," she said. "And then my kids are just—you know, they've grown up to be really good girls, and I'm proud of them."

 

Jessica Alba

Instagram

It looks like this has been one great summer for this family of five.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jessica Alba , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Are Finally Planning Their Wedding 3 Years After The Bachelorette

Orange Is the New Black

Go Behind the Scenes of Orange Is the New Black's Final Season and Try Not to Cry

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Man Searching for Taylor Swift Arrested Near Her Home With Bat, Crowbar

E-Commerce, lululemon x Barrys

Lululemon x Barry's Collaboration Will Have You Running to the Gym in Style

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift

2019 MTV VMAs Nominations: The Complete List

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Allow Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi to School You on the ABCs and 123s

Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker, The Bachelorette

Tyler Cameron Defends Luke Parker After The Bachelorette: Men Tell All

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.