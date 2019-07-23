Jessica Alba's Summer Photos of Her Son Hayes Will Melt Your Heart

Summer heat too much to handle? Not for Jessica Alba's son Hayes Alba Warren.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos of her little man enjoying some fun in the sun. 

The sweet snapshots showed her 18-month-old baby boy participating in a range of summer activities. From running through the grass and playing in the sprinkler to lounging on the beach and gazing up at the sky, the tiny tot proved he knows how to have a good time. There was also an adorable photo of the little guy rocking a blue chef's hat.

"This kid crushes me," The Honest Company head wrote in the caption.

Of course, the mother-son duo still made time for a few morning snuggles. The Fantastic Four star also shared footage of the pair cuddling with their "coffee" cups via Instagram Stories. Although, there wasn't any brew in the little man's mug.

Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their third child on Dec. 31, 2017. They also share two daughters: Honor, 11, and Haven, 7, who love helping their parents take care of their baby brother. Back in October, Alba told E! News Haven loves to cook and will help out with breakfast while Honor assists "around the house" and with Hayes' baths. 

"The girls are just involved in our day-to-day," she said at the time. "And as they grow and mature, they get to do more and more things."

In fact, she credits her "great support system," including her husband and work teams, with helping her balance it all.

"I think it's just surrounding yourself with good people that, you know, are excited about what they're doing day-to-day," she said. "And then my kids are just—you know, they've grown up to be really good girls, and I'm proud of them."

 

Jessica Alba

Instagram

It looks like this has been one great summer for this family of five.

