Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are Joining Forces 2 Decades After Good Will Hunting

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 7:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images

This dynamic duo is back!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are hitting the big screen together again. Deadline reports the two are bringing their star power and writing chops for Ridley Scott's latest movie, The Last Duel.

With Scott set to direct the 14th century drama, both Damon and Affleck are co-writing the script with Nicole Holofcener (who co-wrote the 2019 Oscar-nominated film Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The Last Duel marks the first time in over two decades that the pair is co-writing a movie. Fans might recall that the dynamic duo famously penned the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting, which released in 1997. It won Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams.

However, The Last Duel is completely different from Good Will Hunting. Scott's film is a revenge story between two best friends—the knight Jean de Carrouges (played by Ben) and the squire Jacques Le Gris (played by Matt)—and it's based on Eric Jager's novel.

Watch

Ben Affleck Reveals If His Kids Have the Acting Bug

According to Deadline, the plot centers around the two characters, who were once friends. That is, until Jean accuses Jacques of raping his wife.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"One goes to war and returns to accuse Le Gris of raping his wife Margerite de Carrouges. No one will believe the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France to undo a decision handed down by Count Pierre d'Anencon, which favored Le Gris," the publication explains of the plot.

"The decision handed down is that the two men fight a duel to the death. The one left alive would be declared the winner as a sign of God's will. And if Jean de Carrouges loses, his wife will be burned at the stake for punishment for her false accusation."

If this announcement isn't exciting enough, both Affleck and Damon will hit the big screen in Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob project. They'll reprise their roles as Holden and Loki from Smith's previous films, Chasing Amy and Dogma, respectively. It's slated to release on Oct. 15, 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Matt Damon , Movies , Ridley Scott , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere

Is Britney Spears Engaged? Pop Star Rocks Diamond Ring During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande Cuts Ties With Celeb Photographer Marcus Hyde Over Model's Nude Photo Claim

The Bachelorette, Men Tell All, Season 15

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Explains Why She Kept Luke Around So Long

Bachelor in Paradise

New Bachelor in Paradise Promo Promises "More Crying Than Ever Before"

The Bachelorette, Men Tell All, Season 15

The Bachelorette's Luke Parker Shows Back Up, Leaves Again, Then Gets Taken Down on Men Tell All

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 100, Eliza Taylor, Bob Marley, Richard Harmon

What Comes After Clarke's "Death" on The 100? Bargaining, Danger, and Confusion

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.