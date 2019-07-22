New Bachelor in Paradise Promo Promises "More Crying Than Ever Before"

A new promo for Bachelor in Paradise just aired after The Bachelorette, and it's got so much happening that we don't even know where to start.

Demi Burnett is in love with a woman and also had a "really fun time" in the hottub with Derek! Blake Horstmann is in what appears to be a love decagon! John Paul Jones is yelling and crying! People are "like actually fighting!"

There are truly so many tears, and some engagements, and Dean's glorious new mustache, which apparently sweeps Caelynn off her feet. It's a promo to remember, and likely a summer to never forget. We're delirious and that was nonsense, but who cares?