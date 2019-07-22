Here's Where Amber Portwood's Relationship Stands With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Instagram
Amber Portwood wants to keep her family together.
More than two weeks after the Teen Mom OG star was arrested on a domestic battery charge, E! News is learning exclusive new details about the current dynamic between Amber and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon.
According to a source, Amber was able to see the couple's son a few days ago in a visit coordinated by Child Protective Services.
It marked the reality star's first meeting with baby James since her arrest earlier in the month.
As for where things stand with Andrew, our source says their status is "up in the air."
According to an insider, it's hard to say what's going to happen because they haven't been able to see each other or communicate because of the restraining order in place.
Instagram
At the same time, our source said there is still a chance that they can work this out. "Amber does not want her family broken up," our insider shared.
While Amber and Andrew try to work out their relationship hurdles privately, one ex has spoken out in regards to the highly publicized arrest.
Soon after Amber's legal troubles surfaced in the press, ex-fiancé Gary Shirley spoke out on Twitter. "My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood , Andrew, & most importantly baby James," he shared. "Idk any of the particulars, however I'm thinking of them."
Ultimately, the recent legal situation caught many fans off guard. After all, Amber has only had good things to say about her boyfriend.
"It's nice being with somebody that doesn't give a s—t about you being on a show. He's been very supportive and he understands the lifestyle," she previously told E! News. "He understands everything that I have to do for a living. With my exes, it just didn't fit."
Amber added, "Andrew is a very positive person and I needed that in my life and I needed that in my life when I met him. He's one of the best human beings I've ever met in my life."