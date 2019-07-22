Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split: Relive Their PDA-Filled Romance

Attention, #Sprousehart fans!Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have called it quits after two years together.

E! News has learned that Riverdale co-stars, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, ended their relationship "earlier this summer." A source tells E! News that the actors, who are currently in production on the fourth season of the hit CW show, are "not living together this season." Despite the split, Sprouse and Reinhart attended 2019 Comic-Con over the weekend alongside their fellow Riverdale stars, where they posed for photos together.

"Right now it's unclear where things stand," the insider tells E! News. "But it seems they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."