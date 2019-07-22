Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split: Relive Their PDA-Filled Romance

Attention, #Sprousehart fans!Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have called it quits after two years together.

E! News has learned that Riverdale co-stars, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, ended their relationship "earlier this summer." A source tells E! News that the actors, who are currently in production on the fourth season of the hit CW show, are "not living together this season." Despite the split, Sprouse and Reinhart attended 2019 Comic-Con over the weekend alongside their fellow Riverdale stars, where they posed for photos together.

"Right now it's unclear where things stand," the insider tells E! News. "But it seems they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."

As more details about the duo's relationship status continue to emerge, let's take a look back at Sprouse and Reinhart's romance over the years!

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse

Gee Rock / Splash News

First Impressions

"Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly," Cole shared with Glamour. "And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with."

"I thought his voice was annoying," Reinhart revealed. "That was my first impression, I was like, 'That guy's got an annoying voice.' And now it's grown on me I guess."

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

In July 2017, Sprouse and Reinhart's romance was revealed after they packed on the PDA at 2017 Comic-Con. Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed to E! News that the actors "could not keep their hands off of one another" during the weekend event.

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Hawaii

Splash News

Heating Up Hawaii

The couple confirmed their relationship status in Jan. 2018 with a PDA-filled getaway to Hawaii.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Met Gala Moment

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Met Gala Afterparty 2018

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"My Love"

In Aug. 2018, Reinhart posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in honor of his birthday. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you," the actress wrote. "I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~Happy birthday, my love."

Lili Reinhart

Instagram

Topless Tribute

For Reinhart's 22nd birthday in Sept. 2018, Sprouse took to social media to pay tribute to his girlfriend. "Both the birthday and the gift," the actor wrote alongside a topless photo of Reinhart. "My little muse, happy birthday my love."

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

John Salangsang/FOX

Together for Thanksgiving

In Nov. 2018, Reinhart brought Sprouse to her family's home for a Thanksgiving celebration.

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram / Lili Reinhart

Declaring Their Love

"You make me very happy," Reinhart wrote on Instagram in February. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."

Sprouse also shared a photo of Reinhart on Valentine's Day, writing, "Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Five Feet Apart Premiere

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Movie Premiere Perfection

Reinhart supported her man at the premiere of his movie, Five Feet Apart, in March 2019.

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, 2019 Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

#Sprousehart Split

"Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer," a source told E! News in late July. "The two are not living together this season."

