Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Split: Relive Their PDA-Filled Romance

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 1:26 PM
Attention, #Sprousehart fans!Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have called it quits after two years together.
E! News has learned that Riverdale co-stars, who first sparked romance rumors in 2017, ended their relationship "earlier this summer." A source tells E! News that the actors, who are currently in production on the fourth season of the hit CW show, are "not living together this season." Despite the split, Sprouse and Reinhart attended 2019 Comic-Con over the weekend alongside their fellow Riverdale stars, where they posed for photos together.
"Right now it's unclear where things stand," the insider tells E! News. "But it seems they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."
As more details about the duo's relationship status continue to emerge, let's take a look back at Sprouse and Reinhart's romance over the years!
Gee Rock / Splash News
"Lili was a tough egg to crack, she's very shy at first, reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly," Cole shared with Glamour. "And she's one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing, and that's just the kind of person she is, she inspires excellence out of everybody she works with."
"I thought his voice was annoying," Reinhart revealed. "That was my first impression, I was like, 'That guy's got an annoying voice.' And now it's grown on me I guess."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In July 2017, Sprouse and Reinhart's romance was revealed after they packed on the PDA at 2017 Comic-Con. Multiple eyewitnesses confirmed to E! News that the actors "could not keep their hands off of one another" during the weekend event.
Splash News
The couple confirmed their relationship status in Jan. 2018 with a PDA-filled getaway to Hawaii.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala.
Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
In Aug. 2018, Reinhart posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend in honor of his birthday. "It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you," the actress wrote. "I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~Happy birthday, my love."
For Reinhart's 22nd birthday in Sept. 2018, Sprouse took to social media to pay tribute to his girlfriend. "Both the birthday and the gift," the actor wrote alongside a topless photo of Reinhart. "My little muse, happy birthday my love."
Article continues below
John Salangsang/FOX
In Nov. 2018, Reinhart brought Sprouse to her family's home for a Thanksgiving celebration.
Instagram / Lili Reinhart
"You make me very happy," Reinhart wrote on Instagram in February. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."
Sprouse also shared a photo of Reinhart on Valentine's Day, writing, "Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart."
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Reinhart supported her man at the premiere of his movie, Five Feet Apart, in March 2019.
Article continues below
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
"Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer," a source told E! News in late July. "The two are not living together this season."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?