Bella Thorne Comes Out as Pansexual: ''If I Just Like It, I Like It''

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 1:17 PM

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is an open book when it comes to sharing personal details about her life, and now she's speaking out about her sexuality.

While the 21-year-old actress previously identified as bisexual, she recently expressed that wasn't entirely the case. Sitting down with Good Morning America on Monday morning, the Midnight Sun star revealed she's pansexual.

"I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," she said, further explaining the term. "You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, a he, a she, a they, or this or that. It's literally... you like personality. You just like a being."

She added, "[It] doesn't really matter what's going on. If I just like it, I like it!"

Fans of the former Disney Channel star might recall that she was in a relationship with both YouTube personality Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun.

Even though the trio made things work for over a year, they all decided to go their separate ways. Back in February, Tana and Bella called it quits and in April, Mod Sun and Bella split.

Bella Thorne, Mod Sun

While the rapper and actress recently got into a heated discussion online, it looks like Bella and Tana have kept their break up amicable.

"I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl," Thorne wrote on Instagram.

Relationship stuff aside, it seems that right now the 21-year-old actress is focusing on her happiness and wellness. And despite her cheeky persona on Instagram, where she admits that she likes "sexy" and "seeing skin," she told GMA that behind-the-scenes, she's prioritizing things that make her feel good.

With the upcoming release of her book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, the Florida native revealed that writing and directing bring her joy. "That's definitely when I feel most happy," she said. "So I feel I have to go more towards that, cause I like … I like being happy."

We're glad Bella is speaking and living her truth!

 

