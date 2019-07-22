Shay Mitchell's Shaycation x Revolve Collab: Our Fave Picks

Revolve
by Katherine Riley | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 1:11 PM
Summer heat got you down? Well, Shay Mitchell is here to fix that. The pregnant star collaborated with one of our fave brands to bring you the Shaycation x Revolve capsule collection. Fresh off the successful launch of her BÉIS travel line, the glowing mom-to-be worked with Revolve to curate a collection of travel essentials made for the jet-setting girl on the go.
"I wanted to select styles that are versatile for every vacation occasion, whether that be jet-setting around the world or pairing it back with a cocktail by the pool," Shay says of her capsule collection. "I want every girl to feel comfortable and sexy whenever and wherever they travel."
Check out our fave picks below and shop the whole Shaycation x Revolve collection on Revolve's site.
The nude dress is fully lined and made with ribbed stretch fabric so you can both look sexy and feel comfy. Win-win!
Perfect for summer nights, this jumpsuit features hidden front hook and eye closure and an adjustable waist belt.
Sometimes, the simplest cover-up is the sexiest.
This red-hot two-piece features ribbed stretch fabric and and adjustable tie-back closure.
These breezy yet dressy pants have an elasticized waist with tie closure and side seam pockets.
The mesh contrast on this bikini highlights your curves in all the right places.
The sexy LBD features a bare back and adjustable shoulder straps.
Turn heads in this ruffled-trimmed dress that goes with flat sandals or heels.
Searching for the perfect summer pant? Look no further. We'll be wearing this all vacay.
Every summer wardrobe needs at least one fun piece and this multicolor mini sure fits the bill.
J'adore! This subtly sexy jumpsuit is going to become our summer uniform.
