Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

It's over for Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

The Riverdale co-stars have split after two years of dating.

"Lili and Cole broke-up earlier this summer," a source told E! News. "The two are not living together this season."

The insider said the two have been "intentionally keeping their distance from the other;" however, now that Riverdale is back in production, they're back to filming together and are on "much better terms."

Multiple outlets have also confirmed the breakup.

The news came as a bit of a shock to their fans. After all, the Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones stars were all smiles at the show's Comic-Con 2019 panel in San Diego just days before.

But is there any hope for a reconciliation?

"Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together," the insider added.

