Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reacts to Joey King's Emmy Nomination for The Act

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was "very happy" that Joey King was cast in The Act.

The Hulu series, which is based on the relationship between Gypsy Rose and her now-deceased mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, recently earned Joey an Emmy nomination. Now Gypsy Rose, who has continued to make headlines following the 2015 murder of her mother, is speaking out about Joey and the series, via family friend and representative, Fancy Macelli.

"Gypsy can't watch The Act in prison. All that Gypsy knows of The Act is what her friends, her family and her fiancé Ken have told her," Fancy tells E! News. "Gypsy doesn't plan on watching The Act and doesn't really much put thought into these industry awards, but she was very happy that Joey King was chosen to portray her."