David Spade Opens Up About the Tragic Deaths of Kate Spade and Chris Farley

It's been a little over a year since Kate Spade's tragic death.

David Spade reflected on his sister-in-law's passing in a new interview with The New York Times published Monday.

"Katy was so funny," he told the newspaper. "I don't know if agoraphobic is a word, but she didn't like to mingle a lot; she'd have people at her house and she was always so funny."

The fashion designer was found unconscious and unresponsive in her New York apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death suicide by hanging. Her husband, Andy Spade, later revealed she had "suffered from anxiety and depression for many years," and that she was "actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease."

"I feel like Katy wouldn't have done it, five minutes later," David said. "But these things happen and there's no going back."