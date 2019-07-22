Chelsea Clinton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

It's officially a party of five for Chelsea Clinton.

The former first daughter, 39, and her investment banker husband Marc Mezvinsky have welcomed their third child, she announced on Monday.

"This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky," Chelsea tweeted to her 2.5 million followers. "We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

The happy couple—who wed in July 2010—are already parents to Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3. Chelsea, the daughter of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, announced she was expecting another bundle of joy earlier this year.

"Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we're excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!" the author and advocate wrote on Twitter. "We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer."

Already a seasoned pro, she knows motherhood is an ongoing balancing act.