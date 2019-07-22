Fans Aren't Happy About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Birthday Wish for Prince George

Happy birthday, Prince George!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child turned 6 years old on Monday. While the royal received several well-wishes from fans across the globe, there was one message that stood out from the rest.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their son's sixth trip around the sun by posting a few personal photos of their firstborn on Instagram, including a shot of their little one enjoying a family holiday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then commented on the photo and sent a sweet note.

"Happy birthday," the couple wrote underneath the pic. "Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!"

However, some social media users were upset that the couple didn't refer to their nephew by his name and title.

"He is the future KING. Treat him with respect," one commenter wrote. "He is HRH!!!!!!!!!"

"He is HRH Prince George to you!!!!" another wrote. "Don't forget to mention!"