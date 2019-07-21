Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Dazzles in a Red Floral Dress and Boyfriend Charlie Heaton Can't Look Away

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jul. 21, 2019 7:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Giffoni

Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer is looking hot, hot, hot!

Gracing the red carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy, the 22-year-old actress dazzled in a vibrant red and green floral dress that she paired with equally stunning burgundy heels—both of which are Dolce & Gabbana designs.

However, aside from Dyer's bewitching fashion and beauty look on Sunday, she was joined by her boyfriend and Stranger Things co-star Charlie Heaton. He opted for a charcoal pinstripe suit that he tied together with a beige button-down. Very dapper!

While the two are extremely private about their relationship, they adorably (and briefly) displayed their romance on the red carpet. The 25-year-old British actor couldn't keep his eyes of his girlfriend, and, at one point, showed towards his leading lady as they posed for pictures together. Additionally, the couple snapped a few portraits with Claudio Gubitosi, the artistic director and founder of the film festival.

Watch

David Harbour Talks Going From Stranger Things to Black Widow

Just last week, the pair put their love to the test as they quizzed each other with a lie detector for Vanity Fair. But even before they lovingly grilled each other, Dyer opened up about her relationship with Heaton and what it's like to work with him.

Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer

SGP Italy/Shutterstock

"It's an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with," she told Refinery 29 earlier this month. "It's always really fun."

She continued, "We're really comfortable with each other. So we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before."

And while the pair has put their love on display in public and shared their relationship a bit more, Natalia explained that she still likes to keep her personal life private. "That's something important to me — with my family, with my friends, I really like to keep it for me," she said.

Additionally, Charlie opened up working with his leading lady. "You can break the walls down with your partner. Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we've gone through it together," he told V Man magazine back in February. "Sharing that does bring you closer. They understand something that maybe no one else would."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2016, shortly after the series premiere of Stranger Things. However, they didn't confirm their relationship until October 2017, when they stepped out in New York City holding hands.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Couples , Stranger Things , Red Carpet , Fashion , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Nordstrom Sale Fall Trends

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Birthday

Lady in Red: See Inside Priyanka Chopra's Glamorous 37th Birthday Party

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale Finally Tells Some Truths

Eddie, Revenge Body 303

See Eddie Overcome an Eating Disorder & Gain 38 Pounds of Muscle on Revenge Body!

Prince George Adorably Shows Off Missing Tooth in 6th Birthday Pics

Comic-Con 2019, Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi Weighs in on Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid Casting Controversy

Lili Reinhart, 2019 CFDA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lili Reinhart Says It Was ''Intense'' Filming Hustlers and Riverdale at the Same Time

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.