Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale Finally Tells Some Truths

We, as humans, will always thank both seasons of Big Little Lies for simply existing.

First, they gave us the moms of Monterey, a group of women we simultaneously hated and loved, played by an all-star collection of actresses who weren't often seen together, and especially not on a TV show. Season one gave us a perfect ending of woman power, five new friends bonded by the death of one horrible, awful man.

Season two gave us Meryl Streep playing someone worse than we ever knew Meryl Streep could be. She screamed, she played with a necklace, she got slapped by Nicole Kidman, and in another universe, she got ice cream thrown at her by Reese Witherspoon. We also got the glorious unraveling of Renata Klein, sort of unrelated to anything else going on. But what else did we get?