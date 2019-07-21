True Thompson Plays With Her Cousins at Great-Grandma MJ's 85th Birthday Party

Happy birthday, MJ!

The Kardashian-Jenner family got together this weekend for an early birthday celebration for Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo Campbell, who turns 85 this Friday.

Khloe Kardashian posted photos and videos of the daytime event on Saturday on her Instagram Story. She brought along her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson. Other guests included Kim Kardashian and her three eldest kids North West, 6; Saint West, 3; and Chicago West, 1; Kylie Jenner and 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, Kourtney Kardasshian and her youngest two kids Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 4, and Kendall Jenner.

One video showed True and Stormi—two of the family's "triplets"—playing with North. The elder child is also seen sitting with cousin and bestie Penelope.

The group celebrated MJ's birthday with a lavish meal on a table adorned with pastel blue decor and flowers, and presented her with a white frosted berry cake, a family favorite.

"Celebrating MJ!!" Khloe wrote. "85 years of perfection."