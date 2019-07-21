Natalie Portman to Play Female Thor in Marvel's 4th Film in Franchise

Natalie Portman is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as...Thor?!

The 38-year-old actress had played the Asgardian god of thunder's love interest and leading astrophysicist Jane Foster in the first two films in the Thor franchise. She sat out movie No. 3, the comedic Thor: Ragnarok. But after footage of her from the second film, Thor: The Dark World, was shown in this year's Avengers: Endgame, along with a new voiceover. fans speculated the actress would make an official return to the franchise. And they were correct.

On Saturday, she made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019, appearing at Marvel Studios' panel, where it was announced that she will play the title superhero in the fourth film in the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in the first three films and the Avengers movies, will also return.

Director Taika Waititi told the Comic-Con audience while they were shooting Thor: Ragnarok, he read from Jason Aaron's Mighty Thor comic series, which depicts Jane as a female Thor

"So, there's only one person who can do that," Waititi said, referring to Portman.

The actress then took the stage and was handed a replica Mjolnir hammer.

"This feels pretty good," she said. "I've always had a little hammer envy."