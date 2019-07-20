Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Appearance at Comic-Con 2019 to Announce Marvel Project

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 5:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Angelina Jolie, Comic-Con 2019

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Stop the presses! Angelina Jolie has touched down at 2019 Comic-Con.

After much chatter and rumors swirling around, the 44-year-old actress and director is joining the Marvel universe. With the excitement over Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Disney is planning its next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Eternals.

And while many had a feeling the legendary star would become part of the Marvel franchise, she confirmed the news on Saturday evening at the San Diego convention. She announced her upcoming role for the project, where she will be playing Thena. Previously, many reported she would suit up to play Sersi.

"I'm so excited to be here," she told the large crowd at the famous Hall H panel at Comic-Con. "I'm gonna work 10 times harder because, I think what it means to be apart of the MCU and what it means to be to part of this family, we know what the task is ahead. We know what you deserve... we are all gonna be working very, very hard."

"I'm thrilled, thank you so much," she said, closing her statement.

The film will focus on the beloved comic book characters, who are, according to the IMDb page, "a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations."

Watch

Comic-Con 2019 Star Sightings

Along with Jolie, many actors are attached to the project, including Kumail NanjianiRichard Madden, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.

The film will be directed by Chloé Zhao. It will hit theaters on Nov. 6, 2020, according to Marvel Entertainment.

Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie

Along with her upcoming role in The Eternals, Angelina is working on another exciting Disney project: Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil. Earlier this month, the studio released the highly-anticipated trailer for the sequel. 

Of course, she's back in her iconic get-up, complete with her fierce horns, striking black wings, red lips and enchanting persona. Additionally, Elle Fanning is reprising her role as Princess Aurora, while Michelle Pfeiffer joins the film as Queen Ingrith, Aurora's soon-to-be mother-in-law.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lesley Manville and Ed Skrein will also appear in the sequel.

Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil hits theaters on Oct. 18. Marvel's upcoming The Eternals is out November 2020.

All in all, it's good to see Jolie dominate the big screen again.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Comic-Con , 2019 Comic-Con , Marvel , Movies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Natalie Portman, Comic-Con 2019

From Black Panther 2 to a Blade Reboot: Marvel Announces Huge Slate of Upcoming Movies

Psalm West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian Says Fans ''Have No Idea How Sweet'' Brothers Psalm West and Saint West Are

Libby Boyce, Actor Cameron Boyce, and Victor Boyce

Cameron Boyce's Mom Breaks Her Silence on His Death in Heartwarming Tribute

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Audrina Patridge Enjoys ''Nice Reset'' With Daughter After Getting a Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex

Comic-Con 2019, Jason Dohring

Veronica Mars' Jason Dohring, '90s Stars and Other Actors Party at Comic-Con 2019

Iggy Azalea, Peppa Pig

Iggy Azalea Addresses Hilarious Peppa Pig "Feud"

IT: Chapter Two, Top Gun: Maverick

See Top Gun: Maverick and More Trailers as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2019

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.