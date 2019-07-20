Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Appearance at Comic-Con 2019

Stop the presses! Angelina Jolie has touched down at 2019 Comic-Con.

After much chatter and rumors swirling around, the 44-year-old actress and director is joining the Marvel universe. With the excitement over Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Disney is planning its next phase of the Marvel cinematic franchise: The Eternals.

And while many had a feeling the legendary star would become part the Marvel universe, she confirmed the news on Saturday evening at the San Diego convention. She announced her upcoming role for the project, where she will be playing Thena. Previously, many reported she would suit up to play Sersi. However,

The announcement took place in the famous Hall H at Comic-Con.

The film will focus on the beloved comic book characters, who are, according to the IMDb page, "a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations."