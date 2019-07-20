Cameron Boyce's Mom Breaks Her Silence on His Death in Heartwarming Tribute

Libby Boyce is opening up and speaking about her late son, Cameron Boyce.

She shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, which comes nearly two weeks after the Disney Channel star passed away. "He is my compass," Libby captioned her social media snap on Saturday afternoon.

She uploaded a black-and-white photo of her and her son. In the image, the two are sharing a sweet and special moment together.

On July 7, the 20-year-old Descendants and Jessie actor died unexpectedly in his sleep after suffering a seizure, which stemmed from epilepsy (he was being treated for it). He passed away at his Los Angeles home.

Since Boyce's passing, his family has taken to social media to open up about their devastating loss. "I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," Victor Boyce wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough."