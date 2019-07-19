Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Shares Details From Rehab Stints: ''I Couldn't Take the Pain''

Delilah Belle Hamlin is opening up like never before.

On Friday, the 21-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin disclosed personal details of her mental health journey, which included multiple rehab stints over the course of 2018. Delilah posted a lengthy message to her Instagram Stories, where she revealed that after moving to New York City to attend college in 2017, she fell into a "terrible depression" and entered an "unhealthy relationship."

As the model described, "I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative. I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn't get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it."

Delilah said she stayed in the relationship for eight months, but "couldn't take the pain anymore" and moved back home to Los Angeles with the support of her mom.

"Two weeks later," she continued, "I was admitted into a rehab facility. I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help. Little did I know that this was going to be the BEST thing that has ever happened to me."